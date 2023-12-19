Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $33,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

