Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

