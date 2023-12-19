Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 666,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 582,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

