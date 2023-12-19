Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

