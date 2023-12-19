Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19,156.1% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $310.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $311.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

