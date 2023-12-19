Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 417,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

