Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

