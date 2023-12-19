Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $436.40. The firm has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

