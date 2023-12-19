Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,819. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $437.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

