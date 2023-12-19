Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 896,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,006. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.