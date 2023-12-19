Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.59

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.