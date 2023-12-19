Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.59

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
