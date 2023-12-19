Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.59

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.