Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $713,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.76. 1,201,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $237.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

