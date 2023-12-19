Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.55. 459,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

