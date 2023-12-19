Verge Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00166914 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00533433 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008998 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00398964 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046379 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00113252 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.