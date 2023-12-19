Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

