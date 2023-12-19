Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 147 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $199.75. 11,911,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.