Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 4,110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 499.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after purchasing an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 302,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.