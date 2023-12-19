Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 155.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 253.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

TDS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 100,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

