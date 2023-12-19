Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

