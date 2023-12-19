Versant Capital Management Inc Has $4.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

TFI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

