Versant Capital Management Inc Has $48,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

