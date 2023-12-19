Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 10,500 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 261,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 289,939 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

