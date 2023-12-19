Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

