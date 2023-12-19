Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,239 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,227. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

