VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and $9,774.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,017,169 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,013,721.5940773. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.31297391 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,977.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.