WealthOne LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthOne LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,195. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.