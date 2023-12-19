WealthOne LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,822,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

