WealthOne LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 10,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,899. The stock has a market cap of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.