WealthOne LLC Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WealthOne LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.44. 1,436,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

