Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

