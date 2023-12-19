West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 7.0 %

WFG traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. 54,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.