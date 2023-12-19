Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

