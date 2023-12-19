Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as high as $256.39 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 28731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.24.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
