Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as high as $256.39 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 28731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

