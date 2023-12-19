Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $185,973.52 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,474,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,441,154 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0520622 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194,976.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

