Zhang Financial LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

