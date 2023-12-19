Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.20

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 134566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

