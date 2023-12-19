Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 176.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 198,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,744. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

