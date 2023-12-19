Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $51.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZION opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

