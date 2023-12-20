17,096 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,143. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.