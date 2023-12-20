2,190 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.