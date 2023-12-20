23,662 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.98. 633,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,315. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

