3,733 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

