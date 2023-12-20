3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,698. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

