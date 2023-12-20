5,120 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.