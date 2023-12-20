62,575 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. F5 accounts for 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

