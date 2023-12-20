6,651 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,417.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223,819 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

