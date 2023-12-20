8,368 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($0.20). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

