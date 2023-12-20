8,662 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. The company had a trading volume of 699,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $296.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

