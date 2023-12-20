A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

