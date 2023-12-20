A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 633,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

